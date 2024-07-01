Withdraw your decision within 3 days or face legal action – Lawyers for Assin Central NDC PC warn

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawyers for Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, have demanded the Central Regional Executive to reverse his suspension or face legal action.



The suspension, allegedly for immoral acts, was challenged by Migyimah’s lawyers, who claim it is baseless and rooted in personal animosity.



They have given the executives three days to revoke the suspension, threatening legal action to protect Migyimah’s reputation and rights.



The suspension letter did not specify reasons, but the Central Regional Communication Team alleged Migyimah's involvement in an adulterous relationship with the wife of the Regional Secretary, with explicit videos leaked.