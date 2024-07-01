You are here: HomeNews2024 07 01Article 1956116

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Withdraw your decision within 3 days or face legal action – Lawyers for Assin Central NDC PC warn

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nurein Shaibu Migyimah Nurein Shaibu Migyimah

Lawyers for Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, have demanded the Central Regional Executive to reverse his suspension or face legal action.

The suspension, allegedly for immoral acts, was challenged by Migyimah’s lawyers, who claim it is baseless and rooted in personal animosity.

They have given the executives three days to revoke the suspension, threatening legal action to protect Migyimah’s reputation and rights.

The suspension letter did not specify reasons, but the Central Regional Communication Team alleged Migyimah's involvement in an adulterous relationship with the wife of the Regional Secretary, with explicit videos leaked.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment