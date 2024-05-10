Wli Todzi community laments lack of development projects

Regional News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Wli Todzi community in the Hohoe Municipality has bemoaned the lack of development projects, which impede good living standards.



The community faces health, education, road, and water challenges.



Mr Theophilus Amewor, Secretary to Togbe Agbenorto III, Chief of Wli Todzi, speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that there was no single health worker currently residing in the community to attend to the health needs of the people.



He said after the departure of some nurses from the community for close to 10 years, the community had not seen permanent health workers for the community.



“We have health workers who come to attend to our needs and go back although we were told they would come monthly. We have not seen any in a long while.”



Mr Amewor said the situation had compelled residents to seek health care in neighbouring Togo, which is a great worry.



Ghana News Agency’s visit to the health facility saw it closed while information picked up revealed that a new maternity block built is yet to be commissioned for use.



Mr Amewor said the community only depended on the Agumatsa River as a source of water for decades despite cautions on its safety for domestic use.



He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was currently drilling a borehole which was almost completed to enable them to have safe drinking water.



Mr Amewor said the community was promised a classroom block, but they later heard that the project was relocated.



He said the community then began a self-help project on a six-unit classroom block, but it also stalled.



The GNA learnt that the project has stalled for close to six months because most of the people undertaking the project were farmers and are currently concentrating on their farms.



Mr Amewor lamented the nature of their roads which was a major problem for the community.



He noted that a bridge the community had constructed was destroyed by the river, adding that the construction of the bridge by the Assembly or other benevolent individuals would be a great relief to the community.



Mr Joseph Kumah Gov, a farmer, appealed to the Assembly to support the completion of the Fodome Axor to Wli Todzi road being recently championed by Mr John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament.



He said construction works stalled on the road project on April 29, 2022, and since then, there has not been any progress.



The Hohoe Municipal Assembly held a town hall meeting at Wli Todzi on the 2023 Budget Performance with some presentations from the Municipal Health Directorate, Municipal Education Directorate, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the Labour Department.



Mr John Amegashitsi, Deputy Director at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, said the Assembly had taken Wli Todzi into its budgets and other developmental plans, adding that the community would soon benefit from projects.