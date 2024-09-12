Woe to those who plan iniquity – Apostolic fathers of Ghana call for repentance over galamsey

General News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Apostolic Fathers of Ghana, led by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, have called for an immediate temporary ban on all forms of small-scale gold mining (galamsey) due to its severe environmental and socio-economic impacts.



Their statement highlights the pollution of rivers, deforestation, and destruction of farmlands caused by illegal mining.



They warn that unchecked galamsey could lead to an environmental disaster.



The group condemned the involvement of politicians, traditional leaders, and foreign nationals in illegal mining, urging immediate cessation of these activities.



They also praised journalists and activists for their efforts to expose the crisis and called for stricter enforcement of mining regulations and sustainable practices.