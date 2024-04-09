Wofa K.K.'s funeral to take place on April 27

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The final funeral arrangements for the late broadcaster, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa K.K., have been scheduled for April 27, 2024.



This was revealed during a visit by the family to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where they briefed him on the planned activities leading to the interment of their relative.



The delegation, led by Reverend Emmanuel Agyei, Head Pastor of Awoshie Branch of Resurrection Power & Living Bread Ministries, disclosed that the funeral would be held at the forecourt of the State House, followed by the burial at Sekyere-Kwamang in the Ashanti region.



The family expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the honor bestowed upon Wofa K.K. during his lifetime, including his appointment to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC). They also appreciated the President's gesture of sending his Vice President and Chief of Staff to commiserate with them during the one-week observance.



President Akufo-Addo lauded the late Wofa K.K., acknowledging his unwavering support from opposition days to his presidency. He reminisced about their close relationship, highlighting that Wofa K.K. was the only individual who had the opportunity to interview him during his tenure as President.