Woman claims physical abuse during questioning by CID officer

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service is under scrutiny once again following allegations made by a woman identified as Judith Yaa Kumah, who claims mistreatment after visiting a police station.



According to Kumah's mother, her daughter's boyfriend was arrested for a criminal offense on Wednesday. Kumah visited the police station on Thursday to inquire about her boyfriend's arrest. Despite protesting the accusation that her boyfriend was an armed robber, stating she had known him for a long time, Kumah was informed that he was indeed accused of robbery.



Following her visit, Kumah was unexpectedly arrested herself for alleged involvement in the same robbery. During interrogation, Kumah alleges that CID officer Clement Suputour used a metal object to pull her ears in an attempt to coerce a confession.



The incident has raised concerns about police conduct and treatment of individuals in custody, adding to existing scrutiny of the Ghana Police Service's practices.



The Police Inspector has, however, denied the claim by Judith despite his police Chief admitting to the fact the said incident happened.



Watch the video below:



