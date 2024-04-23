Woman detained for cursing MCE in Kwadaso Market demolition

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In an effort to address security issues, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has issued a directive ordering onion traders at the Kwadaso onion market to evacuate the premises due to escalating tensions and perceived security threats.



On Monday, April 22, authorities took immediate action by demolishing numerous sheds at the bustling Kwadaso market, resulting in a frantic rush among traders to salvage their belongings.



The sudden demolition caught many traders by surprise, leaving them scrambling to protect their goods and preserve their means of livelihood.



However, the abrupt nature of the demolition and subsequent arrests has sparked outrage among affected traders, who feel aggrieved by the handling of the situation.



Amidst the chaos, one trader reportedly unleashed curses on the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE), Richmond Agyenim Boateng, leading to her arrest by the police.



The Council cited a recent fatal accident involving a 45-year-old woman as further justification for the relocation of traders from the market.



Despite being given until April 21, 2024, to move to the new area at Atwima Takyiman, the majority of traders displayed reluctance to relocate.



Armed police and military personnel were deployed to oversee the forced relocation of traders and the demolition of the market.