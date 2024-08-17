You are here: HomeNews2024 08 17Article 1970921

Woman dies in Kwadaso after allegedly being thrown out of taxi

A woman in her forties tragically died after being allegedly pushed out of a taxi in Kwadaso Municipality, Ashanti Region, on August 15, 2024.

Witnesses reported that the woman was forcefully ejected, leading to her injuries and subsequent death shortly after.

The suspects fled the scene, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The body has been transported to the morgue, and the deceased's family has been informed.

