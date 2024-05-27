Woman sentenced to 3 years for stabbing friend

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced Mercy Ayomide, a Nigerian resident of Madina, Accra, to three years in prison for stabbing her friend, Victoria Dennis, multiple times with a broken bottle.



The incident occurred following a dispute over a GH¢100 loan and borrowed clothing.



Mercy, who pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm, was convicted on May 22, 2023, by Judge Sedinam Awo Balokah.



Prosecutor Inspector Eric Abban revealed that Mercy had been evicted by her landlady, and Victoria had offered her shelter and clothing.



After a fallout, Mercy left Victoria's home and demanded repayment of the loan. Though Victoria repaid the GH¢100, she also asked for her clothes back, which Mercy failed to return.



On May 9, 2023, Victoria and two friends confronted Mercy to retrieve the clothes, leading to a fight. Despite an initial separation, Mercy picked up a broken bottle and attacked Victoria, inflicting multiple wounds.



Mercy was apprehended by bystanders and handed over to the police. Following Victoria's medical treatment, she filed a complaint, leading to Mercy's arrest and subsequent sentencing.