Woman struck down by a hit-and-run vehicle dies

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

A woman in her 40s lost her life in a hit-and-run incident in Awutu Breku, Central Region. She was hit by a sprinter bus that fled the scene.



Two additional cars ran over her, causing further damage.



Her body was severely damaged, with some organs splashed out and her left hand severed.



Despite efforts, her identity remains unknown.



Speculation suggests she may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped.



Authorities are working to remove her remains from the scene.