You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953542

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Women Organizers are voted to serve food and water during meetings – Janet Nabla

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Janet Nabla Janet Nabla

Janet Nabla, Chairperson of the People’s National Party (PNP), believes that women face significant obstacles in Ghanaian politics, with limited opportunities beyond roles like Women’s Organizer.

She criticized the male-dominated nature of political positions, noting that women are often discouraged or marginalized when seeking higher roles.

Nabla cited personal experience, highlighting how her family opposed her bid for the General Secretary position in the PNC.

She suggested that these challenges contribute to a lack of female representation in political leadership.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment