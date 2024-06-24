Women Organizers are voted to serve food and water during meetings – Janet Nabla

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Janet Nabla, Chairperson of the People’s National Party (PNP), believes that women face significant obstacles in Ghanaian politics, with limited opportunities beyond roles like Women’s Organizer.



She criticized the male-dominated nature of political positions, noting that women are often discouraged or marginalized when seeking higher roles.



Nabla cited personal experience, highlighting how her family opposed her bid for the General Secretary position in the PNC.



She suggested that these challenges contribute to a lack of female representation in political leadership.