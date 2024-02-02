Women encouraged to undergo cervical cancer tests for early detection

Health News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: GNA

Mrs. Cecilia Ankomah, the Principal Nursing Officer overseeing the Wellness Clinic at Ashaiman Polyclinic, has reiterated the importance of regular cervical cancer tests for women to facilitate early diagnosis.



Emphasising the critical role of early detection in effective treatment, Mrs. Ankomah encouraged women to undergo regular screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs. Ankomah highlighted that early diagnosis significantly influences treatment outcomes, allowing for interventions before the cancer progresses and complicates. She explained that cervical cancer, a malignant tumor of the cervix, often lacks noticeable symptoms in its initial stages, making regular screenings pivotal.



Cervical cancer, she noted, is linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), primarily transmitted through sexual activity. Women at higher risk, according to Mrs. Ankomah, include those initiating sexual activity at a young age, particularly before 18, individuals with multiple sexual partners, and those with a suppressed immune system, such as those infected with HIV.



Other risk factors outlined by Mrs. Ankomah included a family history of cancer and smoking. Advanced stages of cervical cancer may manifest in symptoms like painful sexual intercourse, vaginal bleeding after intercourse or menopause, foul-smelling discharge, and prolonged, heavy menstrual periods.



To mitigate the physical and financial burdens associated with advanced cervical cancer, Mrs. Ankomah urged sexually active women to undergo pap smears every two to three years for early detection. As part of efforts to promote testing, the Ashaiman Polyclinic offers free screenings for all women at its family planning unit throughout the cervical cancer awareness month.