Women urged to seek prenatal care to ensure safe childbirth

Health News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Women have been advised to seek medical attention during pregnancy to reduce difficulties and challenges associated with childbirth.



The call was made by Professor Alfred Yawson, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Ghana, who highlighted the impact of environmental toxins and heavy metals on children's development, leading to long-term health issues., Graphic Online reports.



The advice was given at the launch of Wood and Wentz Samaritan Heart, an NGO in Accra aimed at providing a safe and inclusive environment for children with special needs.



Prof. Yawson emphasized the importance of protecting these children from abuse and neglect, while ensuring their overall well-being and development.



He stressed the need for early diagnosis and prevention of pregnancy-related complications, as parents of children with special needs often face challenges, isolation, and neglect.



He urged parents to consider sending their children to special schools that provide occupational therapy and support for their growth and development.



The NGO's launch aimed to raise awareness about children living with disabilities and the challenges they face. It seeks to provide counseling and domestic support for parents with special needs children, as well as mobilize logistics and provide medical care for them.



The foundation was inaugurated in remembrance of Ricky Wood, a special needs child, and aims to improve the lives of young special people and their families.



Ricky's parents, Reuben Wood and Efua Wood, shared their experiences in caring for Ricky and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue his legacy through the foundation.