Women will hold at least 30% of political appointments under my administration – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: 3news

During the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Manifesto in Kumasi on September 30, former President John Dramani Mahama pledged to ensure that at least 30% of government appointments go to women through the Affirmative Action Law.



He emphasized the need for economic empowerment, stating, “Why should poverty have a female face in Ghana?” highlighting that the majority of unemployed individuals in the country are women.



Mahama also proposed extending maternity leave to four months and introducing one week of paternity leave for fathers, who must provide proof of marriage.



He pointed out the significant gender inequalities in Ghana, particularly in the informal sector, where most workers are women lacking safety nets.