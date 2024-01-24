Wontumi Multimedia apologises for comments made by lawyer Maurice Ampaw against Asante chiefs

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: 3news

The Management of Wontumi Multimedia has rendered an unqualified apology to the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) on behalf of one of its host, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.



The Management said the apology is in respect of what it terms “the unruly behaviour” exhibited by Mr. Ampaw, a host on Wontumi Television.



“Management understands the importance of upholding respect and dignity. especially when it comes to matters involving customs and traditions, as well as esteemed figures like yourselves.



We recognize that the conduct displayed by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw through our medium Wontumi Television, was completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values and standards of our organization,” the Management of Wontumi Multimedia wrote in a press release dated January 22.



According to the press release, “We are taking immediate steps, as a matter of urgency, to address this issue and ensure that such behaviour is not repeated in the future.”



They have consequently suspended the airing of Mr. Ampaw's programme.



“For this reason, Management has decided to suspend the airing and broadcast of “Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem” Show indefinitely, until final resolution of all outstanding issues concerning this unfortunate incident,” they assured.



Meanwhile, Maurice Ampaw has promised to honour a summons by the Manhyia Palace on Monday January 29.



The lawyer was summoned on Monday following his earlier outburst which sought to denigrate some chiefs in the Ashanti region.



“We are going to talk law and no one is above the law. The chiefs could have just summoned me directly without going through Manhyia. Even if I decide not to work here in Kumasi, I can still fire from Accra. I will honour the invitation; you will clap for Lawyer Ampaw on Monday. I am going with the truth. Otumfuo supports the truth and I am going to lay bare the facts” lawyer Ampaw told Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin on GhanAkoma.