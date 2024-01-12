Wontumi never disparaged or lowered Otumfuo's authority - Nana B mounts defense

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has defended the party's Ashanti Regional chairman over allegations of misconduct directed at the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is reported by Onua FM to have made comments that suggested that he was ready to challenge Otumfuo's authority where necessary.



He is said to have made the said comments at an NPP parliamentary vetting sitting in the region, with the National Organizer, Nana Boakye, chairing the committee.



In a Facebook post dated January 11, 2024; Nana Boakye wrote in defense of Wontumi: "My attention has been drawn to a media reportage suggesting that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has acted in a manner that is disrespecful to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the party’s recently held Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Vetting.



"As the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, I can recall a little misunderstanding that ensued between the Regional Chairman and the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer in which i was committed in resolving.



"However, I in my capacity as the Chairman for the committee did not personally witness any such conduct by the Regional Chairman that sought to disparage or lower the authority of our revered and highly respected King during the conduct of our work as a Committee," he concluded.



A rejoinder supposedly from Wontumi has also flatly denied the reportage with a demand for retraction and apology failure to which he will institute legal action against the originators of the said report.



