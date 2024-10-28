You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999199

Wontumi promises free university education if Bawumia wins Dec. 7 polls

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), has announced a bold vision for Free University Education in Ghana if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins the December election.

Speaking at the Subin Constituency, he highlighted that students could gain admission with just a Ghana Card, aiming to eliminate financial barriers to higher education.

Wontumi urged voters to back the NPP to protect the Free SHS program, warning it’s at risk under an NDC-led government. He also questioned NDC's commitment to ongoing development projects and alleged plans of election-related disruptions by retired COP Kofi Boakye.

