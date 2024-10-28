Wontumi promises free university education if Bawumia wins Dec. 7 polls

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), has announced a bold vision for Free University Education in Ghana if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins the December election.



Speaking at the Subin Constituency, he highlighted that students could gain admission with just a Ghana Card, aiming to eliminate financial barriers to higher education.



Wontumi urged voters to back the NPP to protect the Free SHS program, warning it’s at risk under an NDC-led government. He also questioned NDC's commitment to ongoing development projects and alleged plans of election-related disruptions by retired COP Kofi Boakye.