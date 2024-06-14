Wontumi’s boy who peddled “John Kumah poison claim” attacks Napo again

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

An aide to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has criticized Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's performance, suggesting he be reassigned to the Gender Ministry.



The aide, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, highlighted ongoing issues with inconsistent power supply, claiming the situation is worsening.



This criticism adds to growing concerns about the government's handling of the power crisis.



Concurrently, the Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company announced a three-week power interruption due to maintenance work on the West Africa Gas Pipeline, which has reduced overall power generation capacity in Ghana.