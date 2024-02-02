Wontumi's comment on Asantehene not traditionally related — Majority leader defends

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, has revealed that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, did not intend to correlate his authority with that of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to him, it was a statement of a political nature that was issued in his official capacity as chairman of the NPP in the region.



Upon vetting of the Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, an alleged disagreement emerged between the constituency organizer and Chairman Wontumi.



Allegedly, the reason for the dispute was Wontumi's inability to provide testimonial evidence concerning the Manhyia South MP's involvement in the party's internal affairs.



In the course of around 30 minutes of chaos that resulted in a brief suspension of the screening process, the vocal Chairman of the NPP is said to have notified Otumfuo's Brempon, Nana Kwaku Duah, the Chief of Kokoso, that he, Wontumi, had founded his kingdom in the Ashanti region.



In an interview on the GTV Breakfast show, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu clarified that a statement made by Wontumi was not intended to be interpreted as a comparison with Asantehene, rather, it was a response to an inquiry made by a party organiser regarding the appearance of contestants before them.



“Wontumi is a strong character with unique traits that contribute strength to party activities. However, like any human, he may have his deficits, although this particular issue was blown out of proportion,” Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.



He provided further justification for Wontumi's remarks, emphasizing that they were not tied to any particular cultural or traditional practices.