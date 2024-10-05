Wontumi suspends Ashanti campaign tour following accident involving team members

Politics of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has paused his campaign tour after a car accident involving his team.



The incident, which occurred near Konongo, involved Dennis Kwakwa, former Ashanti NPP communication director, and two others.



They were returning from Asante Akim South when their vehicle swerved to avoid a collision and ended up in a ditch.



Thankfully, no one was injured, and they were treated and discharged.



Wontumi assured constituents that the campaign would resume soon.



This marks the second NPP-related accident during the election campaign.