Work with stakeholders to promote free, fair, peaceful elections – National House of Chiefs to EC

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National House of Chief has urged all stakeholders involved in the country's electoral process, to prioritise the establishment of a peaceful and transparent environment for the upcoming 2024 polls.



The House of Chiefs emphasised that ensuring free and fair elections is crucial to preventing a recurrence of the violence that marred past elections.



Addressing a meeting in Kumasi, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, highlighted the importance of a transparent electoral process in averting the violence that has characterised previous elections.



He urged key players such as the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties, media, election observers, and electorates to focus on promoting free and fair elections.



“The EC, political parties, media, election observers, and electorates should focus on free and fair elections, and our campaigns should be based on issues. Campaigning should be decent and should be focused on issues, not insults or attacks on opponents,” stated Ogyeahoho Gyebi II.



He stressed that the EC, working collaboratively with all stakeholders, should continue to create an atmosphere conducive to free, fair, and peaceful elections, emphasising the importance of accepting election results in good faith.



“The EC working with all stakeholders should continue to promote the atmosphere for free, fair, and peaceful elections so that losers will accept their loss in good faith. Electoral violence is expensive and should be avoided at all costs. We have only one country. That is Ghana,” Ogyeahoho Gyebi II added.