World Bank affirms electricity as a crucial human right

During the World Bank Group Meetings, President Ajay Banga emphasized the critical importance of electricity, describing it as a fundamental human right necessary for accessing healthcare, education, and opportunities for innovation and productivity.



He emphasized that without electricity, addressing poverty, fostering growth, or achieving development would be impossible. Therefore, he framed electricity as the foundation for creating jobs and capabilities across Africa.



President Banga highlighted the stark reality that 600 million people in Africa currently lack access to electricity, a situation he deemed unacceptable.



In response, he announced the World Bank's commitment to connecting 250 million Africans, out of the 600 million, to affordable energy by 2030. This ambitious goal aligns with the World Bank's broader mission to eradicate poverty and foster sustainable development.



To achieve this goal, President Banga underscored the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders and institutions across Africa.



This collaborative approach involves working closely with the finance sector, governments, and the private sector to provide access to affordable energy to a significant portion of the population by the set target year of 2030.



The African Development Bank's President, Akinwumi Adesina, also pledged the bank's commitment to connecting an additional 50 million Africans to electricity, further emphasizing the collective effort required to address this pressing issue.



President Banga's remarks reflect a broader recognition of the critical role electricity plays in advancing societies and economies.



Access to electricity not only improves living standards but also unlocks opportunities for economic growth and development.



By prioritizing this issue and setting ambitious targets, the World Bank and its partners are signaling their commitment to tackling energy poverty and fostering sustainable development across Africa.