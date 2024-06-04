You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946198

General News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

World Bank has recorded KIA E-Gate project as ‘complete and successful’ – Bright Simons reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kotoka International Airport Kotoka International Airport

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has expressed concern that the World Bank may have funded the Kotoka International Airport E-Gate project twice, despite the project not being implemented yet.

He claimed that if the government used any Ghanaian funds for the project, it would be a brazen abuse of World Bank money.

The World Bank has reportedly recorded the project as "complete and successful". Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the E-Gate system will be installed by the end of 2024, aiming to reduce interface with immigration personnel and delays for visitors.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment