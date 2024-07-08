World Bank lauds Ghana’s WASH achievements

General News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana has been praised for its integrated water resources management approach and attention to climate issues in the National Water Policy Document review.



World Bank Country Manager Michelle Keane commended the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) at the launch of the revised 2024 policy in Accra.



She highlighted the policy's alignment with international WASH agendas and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Keane emphasized the link between water security and climate change, pledging continued World Bank support.



Minister Seyram Alhassan reiterated the ministry's commitment to sustainable water resource utilization and called for multi-dimensional stakeholder support for policy implementation.