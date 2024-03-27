World Bank releases US$300 million loan to Ghana for economic recovery

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The World Bank has officially disbursed a US$300 million loan facility to Ghana for budgetary support, marking the first installment of a three-part operation aimed at crisis response and resilience in the country.



Credited to the Bank of Ghana's account on Wednesday, March 27, 2023, this foreign inflow is intended to bolster Ghana's economic recovery efforts and mitigate the depreciation of the cedi.



Part of the Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation, this funding is anticipated to enhance fiscal sustainability, promote financial sector stability, foster private sector development, address energy sector challenges, and reinforce social and climate resilience.