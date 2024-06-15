You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950716

Source: GNA

World Data Lab, Mastercard Foundation launch Africa Youth Employment Clock

Launch of the Africa Youth Employment Clock

The Mastercard Foundation and World Data Lab have launched the Africa Youth Employment Clock, a digital tool that tracks job growth and forecasts employment trends in Africa until 2030.

The tool aims to promote inclusive labor markets and provide data-driven insights for policymakers and stakeholders.

With a user-friendly interface, it offers country-level data on youth employment in all 54 African states and sub-national data for Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya.

The Clock is expected to support efforts to address youth unemployment and achieve sustainable development goals.

