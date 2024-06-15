World Data Lab, Mastercard Foundation launch Africa Youth Employment Clock

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Mastercard Foundation and World Data Lab have launched the Africa Youth Employment Clock, a digital tool that tracks job growth and forecasts employment trends in Africa until 2030.



The tool aims to promote inclusive labor markets and provide data-driven insights for policymakers and stakeholders.



With a user-friendly interface, it offers country-level data on youth employment in all 54 African states and sub-national data for Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya.



The Clock is expected to support efforts to address youth unemployment and achieve sustainable development goals.