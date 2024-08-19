You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971368

General News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

World Health Organisation forces FDA to suspend Tobinco’s medicines

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

FDA is expected to update the WHO on its latest findings FDA is expected to update the WHO on its latest findings

The FDA has suspended operations at Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre, a Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd facility, due to serious violations of WHO Good Manufacturing Practices.

An inspection revealed critical safety and quality issues, prompting the FDA to order a halt in production and demand a Corrective and Preventive Action Report.

This suspension follows a GH¢94 million judgment debt awarded to Tobinco over the destruction of unexpired drugs.

The FDA maintains that its actions are in line with legal standards to protect public health.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment