World Health Organisation forces FDA to suspend Tobinco’s medicines

General News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The FDA has suspended operations at Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre, a Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd facility, due to serious violations of WHO Good Manufacturing Practices.



An inspection revealed critical safety and quality issues, prompting the FDA to order a halt in production and demand a Corrective and Preventive Action Report.



This suspension follows a GH¢94 million judgment debt awarded to Tobinco over the destruction of unexpired drugs.



The FDA maintains that its actions are in line with legal standards to protect public health.