World Malaria Day commemorated in Accra

World Malaria Day was observed in Accra with a plea for stakeholders to bolster efforts aimed at eradicating the disease.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), emphasized the need for a collaborative approach involving religious, women's groups, and traditional leaders to advance the malaria elimination agenda.

He stressed the importance of community ownership and urged communities to prioritize malaria elimination.

Commemorated annually on April 25, World Malaria Day aims to raise awareness about global efforts to control and eradicate malaria.

The global theme for this year was “Accelerate the fight against malaria for a more equitable world,” while the local theme was “Health equity: The cornerstone for achieving malaria elimination in Ghana.”

The event, held at the Church of Pentecost, Fred Stephen Temple, Nungua, saw the participation of traditional leaders, community-based groups, and residents. Activities included a malaria skit by students of Nungua SHS and exhibitions by pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye highlighted Ghana's progress in malaria elimination, citing the launch of a national malaria elimination strategy for 2024-2028. He noted significant improvements in malaria testing rates, prevalence reduction, and mortality reduction over the years.

Malaria testing rates surged from 38% in 2012 to 98.2% in 2023, while prevalence plummeted from 27.5% in 2011 to 8.6% in 2022. Similarly, malaria-related deaths declined from 2,799 in 2012 to 146 in 2023, showcasing the effectiveness of interventions.

Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, reiterated the government's commitment to investing in robust surveillance systems to identify malaria hotspots and intensify interventions.

Strategies include scaling up prevention control measures like distributing treated nets, enhancing environmental management, investing in research, and implementing innovative measures.

National Malaria Champion Oheneyere Gifty Anti urged personal and collective action towards malaria elimination, emphasizing that everyone can contribute to creating a malaria-free future.

