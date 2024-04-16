World Vision Ghana commissions borehole to alleviate water crisis in Krachi West municipality

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The farming communities of Kuakua, Matamallam, and Bommoden in the Krachi West municipality of the Oti Region are grappling with a severe water crisis, forcing residents to rely on contaminated sources due to the absence of clean water.



To alleviate the water challenges facing Kuakua community, World Vision Ghana has inaugurated a modern borehole equipped with advanced technology to provide clean and safe drinking water to the residents, ending their long journeys to fetch water.



Commissioning the borehole, Joshua Baidoo, the Strategy and Integrated Program Manager, highlighted the relief the project brings to these communities, which have endured water scarcity for years, impacting their daily lives and health.



Funded by the MeRck Family Foundation with over €250,000.00, the project aims to benefit approximately 5,827 individuals, including children, providing access to clean water through a mechanized system with 10 fetching points across Kuakua, Bommoden, and Matamallam.



With the introduction of the borehole, the communities can now access clean and safe drinking water within their vicinity, leading to improved quality of life and reduced incidence of waterborne diseases.



The Krachi West Municipal Chief Executive commended World Vision Ghana for the initiative, noting its complementarity to the assembly's efforts to enhance water accessibility in the region.