You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946738

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

World-renowned photographer Thomas Fynn takes Ghanaian culture to California

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

L-R: Thomas Appleton Lamb, Allyson Allen, Thomas Fynn L-R: Thomas Appleton Lamb, Allyson Allen, Thomas Fynn

Renowned Ghanaian photographer Thomas Fynn is showcasing Ghanaian and African culture in California through his exhibition, "Spirit Possession: Celebration of Ghanaian Faces, African Culture and Heritage."

The event, held at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art from June 1 to June 29, 2024, highlights Ghana as a prime tourist destination.

The exhibition, which features traditional and contemporary textiles, is in collaboration with US photographers Thomas Appleton Lamb and Allyson Allen. The opening reception drew 650 attendees.

Fynn's work aims to promote cultural appreciation and economic growth for Ghana. Prior exhibitions were held in Accra, Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment