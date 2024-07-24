Writ against Avenor Paramount Chief, others dismissed

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho has dismissed a writ of summons against Torgbuiga Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area, and others for lack of jurisdiction.



Plaintiffs Torgbui Kludzi III and two others sought recognition as the de facto chiefs of Gefia and aimed to restrain Torgbuiga Anumah VI from extending his jurisdiction over Gefia.



However, the committee ruled that Gefia is part of the Avenor Traditional Area, thus the Avenor Traditional Council is the appropriate forum.



The committee cited constitutional provisions and the Chieftaincy Act to support its decision.



A cost of GH¢5,000 was awarded to the defendants.