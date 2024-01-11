Write your will before you attempt to rig elections in the Volta Region - Kwame Agbodza

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

The Chief Whip of the Minority in Parliament, and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has issued a warning, particularly directed at those contemplating election rigging in the Volta Region.



The MP minced no words, cautioning any individuals planning to manipulate the electoral process, and going as far as suggesting such persons consider preparing their wills beforehand.



“Volta Region is ready to protect the ballot. Volta cannot be a crime scene in 2024 where any single life will be lost in the 2024 general elections.



"I can assure you, anybody planning, you can change the commander of the navy, IGP, in fact you can even make yourself the IGP or the army commander. If anybody comes to the Volta Region and attempts to rig the election by hurting any person, will not tell you what to do but maybe write your will and everything before you come here,” he said.



Agbodza, while emphasising a commitment to peaceful elections, made it clear that the people of the Volta Region would not tolerate any interference with their democratic rights.



“... We shall not start any fight because of the election but if anybody comes here to start a fight, we shall complete it,” he added, details by TV3 have said.



Kwame Governs Agbodza was speaking to a gathering of NDC supporters in the Volta Region as part of the ‘Building Ghana Tour’ embarked on by the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, in the region.



Volta Region is ready to protect the ballot.



If you step foot in the Volta region and attempt to rig the elections by hurting anyone, I will not tell you what to do, but write your will down before you come here - @KAgbodza, Minority Chief Whip.#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/mz3dLpj0pr — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 11, 2024

