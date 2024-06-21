YEA Kayayei skills empowerment Programme graduates first cohorts

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Kayayei Skills Empowerment program, supported by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has celebrated its first cohort's graduation, offering comprehensive training in soap making, baking, and other skills.



Graduates received financial management training and starter packs for their businesses, aiming to break the cycle of poverty.



YEA CEO Kofi Adjei Agyapong praised the initiative for empowering vulnerable groups and reducing head portering.



The program intends to continue empowering more Kayayei, highlighting collaborative efforts to uplift marginalized communities.