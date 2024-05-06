YEA Signs MoU With GES to recruit 10,000 personnel

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to hire 10,000 qualified individuals.



These recruits will serve in Secondary, Junior High, and primary schools nationwide.



The new hires, who will be brought on board under the MoU, will fill roles as kitchen assistants, security guards, and teaching assistants. This initiative aims to supplement and bridge the staffing gaps within the GES.



Speaking on behalf of the YEA’s Chief Executive Officer, Deputy CEO in Charge of Operations, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, revealed that this is the third MoU the Agency has signed with the GES.



He pointed out that the YEA had previously signed MoUs with the GES in 2015 and 2018, which resulted in successful collaborations.



“This MoU is for the YEA to assist the GES to run educational services effectively; and in doing so, they need requisite staff, hence the YEA is coming on board to assist the GES in some respective areas by recruiting teaching assistants, kitchen assistants and security guards for schools,” he said.



Alhaji Ibrahim emphasised that candidates for the teaching assistant positions in the Senior, Junior, and Primary schools must hold at least a Diploma certificate.



This set of personnel according to him, shall receive a monthly allowance of GHC 1,000.00.



Security guards and kitchen staff, on the other hand, will receive a monthly allowance of GHC500.



He clarified that the YEA is supporting the GES with a portion of its entitlements under the GET Fund and encouraged potential applicants to apply for the listed vacancies.



Mr Stephen Kweku Owusu, Deputy Director General (Management Service), expressed his gratitude to the YEA for their assistance.



According to him, the 10,000 personnel when recruited, will go a long way to help the GES augment its staff and reduce the pressure on already existing staff.



This, he said, will boost teaching and learning for better results in our schools.