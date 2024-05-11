Ya Na Abukari II backs National Security's anti-terrorism drive

Regional News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Ya Na Abukari II, affirms the commitment of his people to the "See Something Say Something" campaign, vowing to collaborate with security agencies to ensure Ghana's safety.



During a visit from the National Security team in the Northern Region, Ya Na Abukari II emphasized the importance of community vigilance and urged his subjects to report any suspicious activities promptly.



The Overlord recounted instances where his people had already reported suspicious individuals to security services, highlighting their active participation in maintaining national security.



As part of its nationwide campaign against terrorism, the National Security team visits Dagbon and engages local communities, emphasizing the role of citizens in identifying and reporting suspicious behavior.



The team's lead, Akosua Dankwa Ntim Sekyere, underscores the importance of community involvement in detecting potential threats and commends Dagbon's support in the initiative.



In a bid to raise awareness and foster community vigilance, the National Security team visits schools in the Northern Region, educating students on the importance of identifying and reporting suspicious activities as part of the anti-terrorism campaign.