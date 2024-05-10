Ya-Na Abukari II encourages public to report corrupt officials

Regional News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has urged the public to report any corrupt government officials to relevant authorities for immediate investigation and action.



He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in governance and called on citizens to play their part in ensuring that corrupt practices are exposed and dealt with promptly, Graphic Online reports.



In a meeting with officials from the Ministry of National Security, Ya-Na Abukari II reiterated the need for citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could undermine the integrity of public institutions.



He emphasized that reporting corruption is a civic duty that can help maintain the credibility of government and ensure that resources are used for the benefit of all.



The Overlord commended the government for its efforts to combat corruption and encouraged continuous collaboration between the public and law enforcement agencies to root out corrupt practices. He noted that corruption not only undermines development but also erodes public trust in government institutions.



The call to report corrupt government officials is part of a broader campaign by the Ministry of National Security to promote good governance and accountability.



Citizens are encouraged to use dedicated reporting channels to provide information on corruption anonymously, ensuring that their identities are protected.



Ya-Na Abukari II's appeal highlights the role of traditional leaders in promoting good governance and fighting corruption at the grassroots level. His support for anti-corruption efforts reflects a broader commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.