Ya-Na Abukari II enskins Mustapha Sanah as Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a ceremony at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace, Ya-Na Abukari II has conferred the title of Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II upon Mustapha Sanah, a distinguished development management specialist.



Known in private life as Mustapha Sanah, he currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Northern Development and Democratic Institute (NDDI), a leading public policy think-tank based in Tamale, Northern Region.



Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II, celebrated during the enskinment as a pragmatic and progressive royal of Dagbon, italicizing peace, development, and harmony as essential for the sustainable progress of the Dagbon State and Northern Ghana.



His notable contributions include commendable service to Ya-Na Abukari II and the Dagbon Traditional State in various capacities. He played principal roles in finance, protocol, and publicity committees during Ya-Na Abukari II's investiture in 2019. Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II also served as a speechwriter at the office of Ya-Na and coordinated external relations affairs for the King of Dagbon.



Hailing from the royal family of Dagbon, Dalun-Lana Tapha Mahamadu II's lineage traces back to respected chiefs, including Diare-lana Amadu-Sanah and Diare-lana Dahamani, a notable Islamic scholar and astronomer.



The Dalun Traditional Area, situated in a strategic geo-political zone along the White Volta, near Kumbungu, is recognized for its agricultural activities. The formal outdooring ceremony of the new Dalun-Lana is scheduled for Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Dalun Palace in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.