Ya-Na urges Akufo-Addo to name Tamale Airport after Na-Gbewa

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, alongside the people of Dagbon, have submitted a proposal to President Akufo-Addo, suggesting that the Temale Airport be named after Na-Gbewa rather than Tolon Naa Alhaji Yakubu Alhassan Tali.



A letter from the Dagbon State expressed concerns that naming the airport after Alhassan Tali could provoke unnecessary controversy in the region.



They emphasized that the Gbewa Palace had received numerous pleas to reconsider the proposal. Many in the community, including traditional leaders, believe that recognition should be given to Na Gbewaa.



See the statement below:







