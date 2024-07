Politics of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: 3news.com

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale has banned Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, from visiting any palace in Gonjaland.



The King cited Jinapor's actions as undermining traditional authority, causing unrest and disrespect.



The decision followed a youth demonstration against Jinapor. Chiefs in Gonjaland have been warned not to host him or face consequences.