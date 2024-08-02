Yagbonwura lifts ban on Jinapor; blesses him as grandson

Regional News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Yagbonwura Bii-kunuto Jewu Soale I, King of the Gonja Kingdom, has lifted the ban on Samuel A. Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and has now blessed him as a grandson.



This follows a reconciliation meeting held on August 1, 2024, where Jinapor, accompanied by government officials, explained his side of the story regarding his alleged interference with the Damongo Chieftaincy and other issues that led to the initial ban.



The Yagbonwura expressed satisfaction with Jinapor's explanation and reaffirmed his respect for the chieftaincy institution.



Meanwhile, supporters of a claimant to the Damongo skin are urging the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs to deliver a long-awaited judgment on the chieftaincy dispute.