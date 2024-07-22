Yagbonwura’s ban: Youth lists 7 instances Jinapor disrespected Gonjaland king

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The youth of Gonjaland have accused Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, of disrespecting and undermining Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the king of Gonjaland.



They outlined seven instances where Jinapor allegedly used his political power to counter the king's orders, deny him access to the President, ignore his calls, and fail to address issues raised by the king.



The youth argue that such actions diminish the king's authority and importance.



Despite these accusations, Jinapor, a Gonja royal, has denied any attempts to undermine the king or interfere in chieftaincy matters.