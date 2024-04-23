Yaw Osafo-Maafo recounts chiefs' opposition to asset declaration publication

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, a Senior Presidential Advisor, recently shared a revealing anecdote about the resistance he faced from traditional authorities during the National Consultative Assembly for the drafting of the 1992 Constitution.



He recounted how some chiefs vehemently opposed the idea of publishing their assets, fearing for their safety.



He explained that chiefs expressed concerns that revealing their properties could lead to them being killed by relatives eager to inherit their wealth.



Speaking at a forum on open government partnerships and construction sector transparency in Accra, Osafo-Maafo recalled the heated exchange during the constitution-drafting process.



He recounted, “I happened to be at the consultative assembly when we were drawing up the constitution of the republic when they put in this phrase [Asset declaration]. I was championing the publication of the assets, the chiefs were there in the right numbers and they were so furious with me because they said ‘look, do you want people to kill us when they know what we have’?”



Osafo-Maafo criticized the current asset declaration regime for lacking transparency, making it difficult to challenge declared assets.



He highlighted that under the current system, asset declarations remain confidential between the Auditor General and the declaring officers, hindering public scrutiny.



He emphasized the need for transparency in the asset declaration process, stating, “Therefore it becomes very difficult for anybody to challenge the authenticity of your declaration. I think that yes, let us declare the assets but there should be a certain level of transparency in the declaration of the assets so that people assess what you declare.”



Asset declaration plays a crucial role in combating corruption by detecting illegal enrichment and promoting integrity in public service.



The Public Office Holders Declaration of Assets and Disqualification Act 1998 (Act 550) has long been part of Ghana's legal framework, requiring public officials to declare their assets. Article 286(1) of the 1992 Constitution mandates public office holders to submit written declarations of all their property and assets to the Auditor-General.



Osafo-Maafo's narrative sheds light on the challenges and complexities of asset declaration in Ghana, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the process.



His call for openness in asset declaration underscores the importance of promoting integrity and combating corruption in public service.