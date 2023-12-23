Year in Review: High profile scandals that hit the government hard in 2023

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Ghana has found itself embroiled in a series of high-profile scandals, with government officials and their appointees at the centre of controversy.



These controversies have not only seized the nation's attention but have also ignited fervent public discourse.



These scandals span allegations of corruption, instances of double identity, and other concerning revelations. Among the noteworthy instances, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, Kusi Boateng, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, and others have become central figures in scandals that have shaken the foundations of trust and accountability in the government.



In this article, we provide the details of the high-profile scandals that have dominated headlines, sparked debates in 2023.



Cecilia Dapaah and the stolen cash from her home



The ongoing investigation involving the former minister has taken several twists and turns ever since the incident was reported in the media.



It began with two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of significant sums of money and personal belongings belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who was a Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.



According to reports, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience, Sarah, and others, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at $95,000. Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The public backlash led to the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah from her post as minister.



There were calls from all sections of the public demanding that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) take interest in the case. The Office began by arresting Cecilia Dapaah but was later granted bail. They also visited one of her homes in Abelemkpe and found more money stashed in bags.



On September 9, the OSP told the court that the former minister had reduced the amount of monies that were allegedly stolen.



Also, the office alleged that the money stolen from Cecilia Dapaah is linked to money laundering. Ever since, the OSP and Cecilia have been battling it out in court.



In the course of the investigations, the OSP, froze the accounts of Cecilia Dapaah and later returned it to her. It also brought in the Federal Bureau Intelligence (FBI) of the United States of America to assist in the investigation.



Although the case has not been concluded yet, the former minister has been widely condemned for hoarding such an amount of money in her home.



Kusi Boateng and the double identity



The scandal involving the clergyman began when the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleged the clergyman had two identities.



The MP in his 'Mother of all scandals' publication on January 16, 2023, mentioned that the clergyman, Kusi Boateng, was using two different identities on official documents.



On one document, he is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and on the other, the same man is Kusi Boateng. He had earlier on alleged that an amount of GH¢2.6 million was 'irregularly' paid out from the chest of the National Cathedral to JNS Talent Centre, a company closely associated to Kusi Boateng.



Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, who is the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, quickly responded to allegations levelled against him by Samuel Okudzeto.



According to the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, statements made by Mr. Ablakwa are twisted narrations of events to pursue a ‘malicious political agenda’.



On July 13, 2023, the court ruled against Kusi Boateng and stated that there is an element of criminality and the lack of transparency in the way and manner he operates as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Kusi Boateng at the same time.



Also in court, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi alias Victor Kusi Boateng confirmed that he has been involved in the registration of these number of Companies using the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as shown below;



a) Dunamis Insurance Brokers Ltd incorporated on 16th January 2023 to provide insurance brokerage services among others (Exhibit 14).



b) Lloyds General and Risk Ltd incorporated to provide insurance brokerage and consultancy services (Exhibit 1).



c) New Ware FM Ltd incorporated on 9th December 2021 to operate a radio FM station (Exhibit 16).



d) Great Speed Engineering and Construction Ltd incorporated on 19th April 2021 to provide road and building construction services among others (Exhibit 17).



e) The Four B's Company Ltd incorporated on 21st October 2020 to provide road construction services (Exhibit 18).



f) Anibees Petroleum Ltd incorporated on 21st October 2020 to provide road construction services (Exhibit 19).



g) El Dunamis Limited incorporated on 19th May 2009 as a General Merchant to import and export general goods (exhibit 20).



h) JNS Talent Centre Limited incorporated on 14th September 2015 to provide talent and skills development training (Exhibit 21).



Sale of Airport lands to friends of Akufo-Addo’s family



Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on October 3, 2023, raised alarm over what he says is the sale of prime lands around Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to a private company under some shady circumstances.



In his exposé tagged the 'Heaven Scandal', published via his social media handles on Monday, October 2, 2023, the MP accused the President and the Minister for Finance of granting approval for the transaction led by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), on the blindside of parliament.



The land in question was given out to a Nigerian-owned company; Heaven Builders Limited, which allegedly uses some Ghanaians as fronts.



The Ghana Institute of Surveyors was reported to have priced a 1.7 acre of the airport lands for over $6.3million, as far back as 2019, but Heaven Builders owned by Benedict Peters, a friend of the Akufo-Addo family, has pegged the current value of an acre of the land at a paltry US$1.3million on average.

Benedict Peters is a friend of Edward Akufo-Addo alias “Bumpty”, a younger brother of the President.



Ghana Airport reportedly gave out the 38.41 acres of the land to anchor holders at US$85 million for a 45-year period, but the influential Benedict Peters has insisted on having 62.14 acres for a 99-year period in its counterproposal which analysts have described as inimical to the interest of the country.



This means that a land – 62.14 acres – which is supposed to be sold at US$139 million, the valuation of GACL is going to be US$85 million, which is the cost of the 38.41 acres of the airport lands.



But going by the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, which priced 1.7 acres of the land at over US$ 6.3 million as of 2019, Benedict Peters should be coughing more than US$139 million.



