Yendi MP sets 7-day deadline for Citi FM reporter and GJA to apologise, demands GHC500K in damages

Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi constituency, has called for a formal apology from Mohammed Aminu Alabira, a correspondent for Citi FM/TV, and the Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



The directive stems from false accusations of assault against the MP during the NPP Parliamentary primary in the constituency.



As per the Member of Parliament (MP), the unfounded accusation has resulted in significant emotional and psychological distress.



Allegedly, during the primary election held at the Yendi SHS compound, ballot papers were destroyed by NPP supporters who interrupted the counting process.



The GJA issued a statement denouncing the alleged assault by Mr Alabira and demanded his immediate arrest.



However, Sylvester Isang, the legal representative of Farouk Aliu Mahama, has issued a Demand Notice/Notice of Intention to Commence Legal Actions against the news reporter and GJA.



The MP is pursuing a legal course of action to obtain GHC500,000 in compensation. This is to cover the damages incurred to his reputation as well as the legal fees associated with the case.



He has also asked for a public apology to be issued via the same platform that supposedly defamed him.



The legal representative contends that the dissemination of inaccurate information has resulted in considerable damage to the status and standing of the legislator, exerting an adverse impact on the image of his spouse, child, relatives, and the community at large.



Mohammed Aminu Alabira and the GJA have been forewarned by Sylvester Isang not to publish any defamatory information in the future.



Sylvester highlighted that Farouk Aliu Mahama is a conscientious individual, a proficient politician, and a notable personality who has established a highly esteemed standing in the community through diligent efforts and personal sacrifices.



The demand notice has a seven-day deadline for the involved parties to respond. Non-compliance may lead to legal action against both the reporter and the GJA.