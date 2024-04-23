Yendi: NPP supporters disappointed over selection of Aliu Mahama as parliamentary candidate

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Yendi constituency of the Northern region are displeased with the NEC's decision regarding the parliamentary primary election candidate.



They express their disappointment, stating they cannot support the chosen candidate, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as their concerns were disregarded by the party authority.



Tensions arose in the Yendi constituency following chaos during the parliamentary primary on January 27, resulting in the destruction of electoral materials. The Electoral Commission distanced itself from the purported results and interdicted five officers over their conduct on election day.



Supporters, mainly from Abibata’s camp, demanded a re-run of the election for the party's betterment. However, the NEC declared the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the candidate for the upcoming general election, ignoring their pleas.



In a press briefing in Yendi, spokesperson Adam Sadiq Zaapayim conveyed the anger of NPP supporters, warning of repercussions for the party in the December 7, 2024, general elections. They refuse to support Farouk Aliu Mahama, citing the NEC's disappointing decision, which they deem detrimental to the party's prospects in the constituency.