Yendi: One busted; Police on a manhunt for others in election related disturbances

Regional News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect and is on a manhunt for others in Yendi for electoral related offences.



The persons are suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots in the ongoing internal parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party.



The Police worked together with the Military, in line with its established protocols, to restore law, order and security in the area.



No persons were injured during the disturbances.



The Police assured the public that all persons behind this unfortunate act shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.