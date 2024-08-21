Yes, I chopped the money — GES officer confesses to GH¢15,000 salary overpayment

General News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

A Ghana Education Service (GES) officer, Sampson, admitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he knowingly kept an overpayment of GH¢15,000 in his salary, saying, "Yes, I chopped the money."



Despite initially agreeing to repay the funds, he stopped after two months.



The PAC chair expressed concern over the misuse and called for immediate recovery of the money and a review of the GES payroll system.



This case highlights ongoing issues of financial misconduct within Ghana's public sector.