Yohane Armah Ashitey identifies disunity as primary factor in NPP's loss in Tema East during 2020 elections

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Yohane Armah Ashitey, Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, has highlighted disunity as the primary factor contributing to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) defeat in the Tema East constituency during the 2020 general elections.



Armah Ashitey explained that internal divisions emerged after the party's primaries in 2019, leading to discord, acrimony, and a significant gap within the party. Unfortunately, this disunity ultimately cost them the Tema East seat.



Despite the setback, Armah Ashitey expressed determination to reclaim the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), noting that the party had rallied behind him during the primaries, allowing him to run unopposed.



He emphasized the party's commitment to regaining the seat, stating, "I think that the party wants to win the seat back, and whatever it takes to win the seats, the party will."



Armah Ashitey attributed the NDC's victory not to extraordinary efforts on their part but rather to discontent within the NPP ranks. He acknowledged the necessity for unity and reconciliation within the party and expressed optimism that, once united, the NPP would secure victory in Tema East.



In his efforts to bridge the gap, Armah Ashitey has already initiated steps toward party reconciliation, demonstrating his commitment to restoring harmony and reclaiming the contested seat.