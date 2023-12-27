You are corrupt and desperate - Martin Amidu tells Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has levelled serious allegations against his successor, Kissi Agyebeng.



Martin Amidu accused the Special Prosecutor of attempting to shield mismanagement, corruption, and malpractices within the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from public scrutiny.



The former anti-corruption crusader contends that Agyebeng is resorting to desperate measures, including blackmailing the government and seeking support from opposition figures, to divert attention from the alleged wrongdoing within the OSP.



"The Special Prosecutor, William Kissi Agyebeng, is so desperate to protect the mismanagement, the culture of corruption, massive staff recruitment malpractices, and public procurement malpractices which have become pervasive and endemic within the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on the blind side of President Nana Akufo-Addo."



"Kissi Agyebeng has resorted to blackmailing the government and courting leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to create the impression that it is his appointing authority that is impeding his so-called fight against corruption."



Martin Amidu added, "The unfortunate facts gathered from information and intelligence are that Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor cannot extricate himself from the pervasive suspected corruption and corruption-related offences taking place within the OSP itself in connection with recruitment corruption, and public procurement malpractices the OSP is mandated to prevent, investigate, and prosecute."



"The OSP’s suspected corruption pot should never be allowed to call the citizen suspected of corruption’s kettle black in the fight against corruption and public procurement malpractices in Ghana."



Amidu also questioned the motivations behind Agyebeng's selective reporting of cases, particularly emphasizing corruption charges against former NPP government appointees.



He suggests that Agyebeng's actions may be politically motivated and aims to garner public sympathy by portraying the current government as hindering his anti-corruption efforts.



"One wonders the reasons Kissi Agyebeng has for selectively causing a social media post on only former NPP Government appointees being tried for corruption and corruption-related offences as though corruption offences have political colourations."



