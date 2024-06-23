You can’t be president if you can’t decide on your running mate – Former NPP MP to Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Former Member of Parliament for Obuasi-East, Edward Ennin, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, for delaying the announcement of his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Ennin suggested that this delay raised questions about Bawumia's readiness for the presidency. He speculated that internal disagreements within the Jubilee House might be causing the delay.



Ennin emphasized that Bawumia has the constitutional right to choose a running mate who can support him in his administration.



Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has emerged as the preferred choice of running mate for Bawumia, according to a survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).