You can’t intimidate me, I have a share in your power – Hopeson Adorye tells govt

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

Hopeson Adorye, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator, has criticized the presidency, accusing individuals at Jubilee House of using intimidation tactics against him.



Adorye, who helped the current administration gain power, expressed frustration over his perceived unfair treatment and asserted his right to a share of the power.



Speaking on Onua TV on May 29, 2024, Adorye claimed he has been cut off from financial benefits but insisted he cannot be intimidated.



He also revealed using dynamites to intimidate voters during the 2016 elections, leading to his arrest and release on a 20,000 Ghana cedis bail on charges of publishing false news.